Raja Jackson Took Things Too Far at the Knox Experience KnokX Pro Wrestling Event

When Raja Jackson, the son of UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, appeared at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event called the Knox Experience and attacked another wrestler, fans were left wondering why and whether or not it was all part of a storyline. According to the official Facebook page for KnokX Pro Wrestling, the event was originally supposed to be staged, but Raja allegedly took things too far.

So, why did Raja attack Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith? USA Today reported that the event, which Raja streamed on his Kick streaming platform account during his time backstage and then ringside, turned ugly when Raja appeared to deliver real blows to Stu, so much so that Raja had to be pulled away from the bloodied wrestler.

Why did Raja Jackson attack the wrestler at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event?

Raja and Stu met face to face backstage, per the livestream that Raja had going on his phone at the time. Later, when Stu was in a tag team match, Raja was in the front row watching while also responding to viewers on his stream. He then entered the ring and began delivering blows to Stu. This was reportedly part of the planned altercation between the men as part of the storyline for the show.

However, it looks like Raja took things further than expected. He slammed Stu on the mat and punched him numerous times before he was pulled off by other wrestlers. While part of that was planned, Raja apparently got carried away during the fight. As a result, Stu was rushed to the hospital.

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," KnokX Pro Wrestling shared in a statement on Facebook. "This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this, and we apologize to our patrons and fans."

While some might have figured the attack and bloodshed that followed was all part of the planned fight at the event, it sounds like Raja took it further than expected. However, as of now, Raja has not been arrested for assault or any other crimes related to the incident. According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, though, Raja's Kick account was reportedly banned for his livestream of the event and alleged attack.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Raja Jackson's dad shared a statement about the incident.