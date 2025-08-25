Inside the Latest on the Injury Update of Chelsea Football Club Star Cole Palmer Cole Palmer is one of the stars of the Chelsea Football Club’s Premiere League, which he officially joined back in 2023. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 25 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Any die-hard sports fan is well aware that injuries are a common part of the game, no matter what sport is being played — but that still doesn’t make the news that our favorite player is injured any less upsetting. Chelsea Football Club star Cole Palmer recently sustained an injury, and fans are anxious to find out the latest.

Cole Palmer is one of the stars of the Chelsea Football Club’s Premiere League, which he officially joined back in 2023. He is regarded as one of the best attacking mid-fielders in the sport.

Source: Mega

Here's the latest on the injury update of Cole Palmer.

On Friday, Aug. 22, while warming up for Chelsea’s game (and eventual win) against West Ham at London Stadium, Cole Palmer suffered an injury and was ruled out of the game, according to ESPN. Following the team’s win, Chelsea’s manager Enzo Maresca shared that Cole had not been at his best in the days leading up to the match.

"In the last four or five days, he was not 100 percent, and tonight in the warmup, he felt again something, so we prefer to not start with him, not take any risk to make it worse," Enzo said, per the outlet. "We'll see in the next hours [how he is]." Cole was replaced in the match by 18-year-old Brazilian star Estêvão, who helped the team notch a 5-1 win.

He spoke earlier this year about his performance on the field and expectations.

“At the start of the season, I think I scored 14 in my first (21 games),” Cole said back in May 2025, per the New York Times. “And then I just had a patch where I didn’t score. But I feel I could have scored just as many goals (as) last season, this season, but I was just missing some chances and stuff. I knew it was going to come, it’s just part and parcel of it. I’m not too bothered.”

Cole echoed similar sentiments when speaking to Sky Sports, telling the outlet, "If you're getting chances and not scoring ... you're letting your team down at the end of the day.”

“I feel like I'm mentally strong anyway so whatever people say, it doesn't bother me,” he continued. “I've had it all the time growing up. I feel pride in helping the team and if I'm not doing that, I'm not happy. Today, I felt like myself. I felt confident, I was trying things, first time passes, playing forward, playing free and when you have him [Moises Caicedo] next to you, it's a dream."

