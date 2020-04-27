Dennis Rodman Wears Sunglasses Because He's Seen "Too Many People Lie" to His Face

The docuseries The Last Dance follows Michael Jordan and the all-star players of the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls. In the ESPN documentary, viewers got to learn more about how former NBA player Dennis Rodman attributed to the basketball team's legacy ... and his own.

With wild stories of crazy nights in Vegas, partying, and sexcapades, the documentary confirmed that the man who dated Madonna and Carmen Electra was just as legendary on the court as he was off.