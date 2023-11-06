Home > Gaming Foxy Is One of the Most Unique Enemies in 'Five Nights at Freddy's' — Especially With His Song Why does Foxy sing a song that says "dun dun dun" in the original 'Five Nights at Freddy's'? The animatronics have strange audio quirks. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 6 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

With the long-awaited film adaptation having made a considerable mark on the 2023 box office, Five Nights of Freddy's has reclaimed a place in social conversation once more. Having first started as an indie horror game experience that was released back in 2014, FNaF became a cultural internet phenomenon with a massive following and several spin-offs and sequels being released in the years since. Though its creator has been at the center of controversy in the past, the game's popularity persists.

Thanks to the 2023 film coming out in theaters, fans have been bringing long-running conversations back to the forefront. After all, FNaF is a franchise largely built on theories and fan speculation surrounding its many characters. This is especially true for the killer animatronics for which the series is known. One of the most unique enemies from the original game comes in the form of Foxy, who can sometimes be heard singing "dun dun dun" to signify his presence. Why does he sing this?

Foxy's strange song in 'Five Nights at Freddy's' has no explicit meaning.

The original Five Nights at Freddy's game places players in the shoes of Mike Schmidt, a newly hired security guard in charge of the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a once-popular family restaurant that has become all but abandoned after several grisly murders took place at the venue. Mike must survive at least five nights protecting himself from a group of sadistic animatronic mascots who consistently prey on him in an attempt to try and kill him.

By and large, the animatronics exhibit similar patterns with each other as they slowly approach the player in the security room. However, Foxy the Pirate has always been a unique threat among the group. While the player can keep track of most of the other mascots through live camera feeds, Foxy will often dash through the restaurant and beeline straight to the office to attack the player, resulting in a Game Over. Players have very little time to react to his cues before he gets too close.

But of all the things to look out for whenever Foxy makes his presence known, his song is by far the most peculiar. He can sometimes be heard singing a nonsense tune that includes "dun dun dun." According to the game's files, this audio track is labeled as "PirateSong2.ogg," suggesting that the song belongs to Foxy. But though this song is most assuredly Foxy's, there's no real reason as to why he sings it.

The song itself plays randomly in the Pirate's Cove area and doesn't always accompany Foxy's presence. Our best guess is that the song is purely ambiance for the game's horror setting.