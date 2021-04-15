Google Wants to Know Your Birthday to Help With Providing Content, but Also...

Which is probably why so many people want to know: Why does Google want my birthday?

It's always jarring when you're at the checkout line in a store and the person behind the register asks you for your phone number or home address. Sure, oftentimes they're just punching in that number to give you rewards points for a free taco bowl or a discount on your next mochi-filled fro-yo monstrosity. But the way they ask you for that personal information so nonchalantly is a bit unnerving.

Why does Google want to know my birthday? It primarily has to do with age restrictions.

Google's evolved far beyond a search engine. Over the years, the Mountain View tech company has offered a litany of free software for users that has changed the technology landscape forever. Google has created the most used mobile operating system in the world with Android: 71.93 percent of people who own a piece of mobile technology are using it on the Android OS.

The world's most used web browser is Google Chrome, which accounts for more than half of all web traffic usage. The largest email service provider in the world is Gmail, with a staggering 1 billion monthly users worldwide, and when it comes to running businesses, Google's G Suite of applications is extensive, though they do a pretty bad job of advertising it (seriously, they have their own Slack alternative no one knows about). And because Google owns and operates so much, it needs to know the age of its users.

YouTube is owned by Google, and the application's algorithm regularly scours videos and accounts, providing suggestions for content you may like based on your previous search and viewership history. By knowing your age, Google can then recommended age-appropriate content.

That doesn't mean some clips don't slip through the cracks, like these Peppa Pig parody videos that depict the infuriatingly irksome swine being decapitated and drinking bleach, but for the most part, the age filter does the job. It also helps when it comes to payment and download privileges for the world's largest online app store, Google Play.

