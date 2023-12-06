Home > Entertainment > Music Gregory Porter Says His Signature Hat Accidentally “Became a Thing” Gregory Porter says he initially wore a hat to recover from a surgery. Here’s why the “Lion’s Song” artist never took it off publicly. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 6 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Singer Gregory Porter is known for his jazz music and for wearing his signature hat during performances.

Gregory has said he started wearing the hat after having skin surgery.

He became synonymous with his hat and now dislikes leaving home without it.

Article continues below advertisement

Since his first taste of the mainstream in 2010, musician Gregory Porter has captivated millions of fans worldwide with his soulful sound. Known for making waves in the Jazz, Soul, and Gospel genres, Gregory’s music is catchy and fun, with powerful messages to boot. Much like his distinct voice, Gregory’s fanbase can always count on the Sacramento, Calif. native to arrive onstage with his smile, coiffed facial hair, and now famous hat.

While his followers have come to know the hat the “Dry Bones” artist wears to nearly every public appearance, many may not know the sad reason behind Gregory’s accessory.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat?

Since rising to mainstream stardom in the 2010s with his debut project Water, he’s consistently worn a hat on the red carpet, during interviews, and, of course, on a stage belting out one of his Jazz hits. The flat cap, a Kangol Summer Spitfire, is black and paired with a balaclava-style strap Gregory places under his chin.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans have wondered why Gregory wears it so often throughout his career. There’s even a Reddit thread posing, “Does anyone know the story of why Gregory Porter always wears a hat?” with comments suggesting he was burned or has a medical condition that would cause him to wear the hat all the time. In November 2023, Gregory set the record straight on his hat. The husband and father of two explained there was no malicious reason behind his hat and that he tried the style to shield his wounds from previous surgery.

“I’ve had some surgery on my skin, so this has been my look for a little while and will continue to be for a while longer,” Gregory told Jazz Weekly in 2012, per Metro UK.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Gregory also addressed his hat in a 2020 interview with Metro UK. During the interview, he said that while his hat was initially supposed to cover up his scars, it soon became a part of the artist’s signature look.

Article continues below advertisement

“‘It started off covering some scars from surgery, but it’s become my style,” Gregory said. “I was in Denver, and it was cold. I was wearing five layers of clothing, and I wore a hat.” “It warmed up, and I thought, ‘Actually, this is comfortable; this is a look,”’ he continued. “I started to sing in a jazz club in Denver, and people were like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the guy with the hat.’ So it became a thing.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Gregory Porter says he rarely gets noticed by strangers without his hat.

We’re trying to say that Gregory’s hat is seemingly here to stay, as the “Liquid Spirit” artist has become one with it. Gregory also doesn’t mind that he’s worn his hat so often that his fans don’t even recognize him without it on his head.

Article continues below advertisement

“The only time I didn’t get recognized, I took off my hat to swim in the ocean in Ibiza, and no one recognized me,” the singer recalled. “I went back to my hotel and put my hat on… and there was Gregory Porter.”

Article continues below advertisement

“‘But it’s ok because people are trying to connect and take a picture and say thank you for some joy they had. I’m really OK with it. I always honor people, and they honor me by coming to my concerts. I’m thankful.”