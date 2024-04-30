Home > Television > Stream & Chill If Adilah Really Is an ISIS Commander, Why Is Imogen Helping Her in ‘The Veil’? (SPOILERS) The clue we think Adilah leaves behind in the library only further fuels the ideal that she is an ISIS commander. By Jennifer Farrington Apr. 30 2024, Published 4:00 a.m. ET Source: FX

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of FX's The Veil. When it comes to finding out someone’s true identity, British M16 agent Imogen Salter (played by Elisabeth Moss) in The Veil is undoubtedly the woman for the job. She gets recruited to safely transport Adilah El Idrissi (played by Yumna Marwan) from one refugee camp to the next and unveil her true identity in the process. However, Imogen goes rogue and abruptly knocks her fellow agents off her trail. Apparently, it isn't the first time she’s gone off the grid.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

With Adilah possibly covering up her true identity, which many believe to be Djinn al Raqqa, an ISIS commander with a substantial amount of blood on her hands, why is Imogen putting her career and life in jeopardy to keep her alive?

Why is Imogen helping Adilah in ‘The Veil’?

Source: FX

Imogen believes Adilah is, in fact, Sabine al Cabas, aka Djinn al Raqqa, a 15-year veteran ISIS commander — and she’s prepared to go to any length to prove it. In an attempt to live up to her reputation in the mission control business, Imogen has made it her duty to unveil Adilah’s identity, but she’ll need to keep her alive to do it.

Article continues below advertisement

While it’s unclear what deterred Imogen from the initial path she and the French DGSE laid out (perhaps she has her own secret agenda or is part of an unknown agency), she hasn’t abandoned the mission.

Even after the CIA confirmed to Malik Amar (played by Dali Benssalah) and his colleague that the young girl’s hair sample matched that of Adilah, “proving” Adilah is who she says she is, Imogen is still convinced she’s dealing with one of the most wanted women in the world. But, in order to uncover the truth, she decides to keep her enemy closer, even if it requires personal sacrifices.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Adilah really an ISIS commander?

Source: FX

Despite the CIA’s failed attempt at connecting Adilah to Djinn el Raqqa using a hair sample collected from the girl presumed to be her 10-year-old daughter, Imogen is convinced she’s a high-ranking member of ISIS. And Adilah’s suspicious behavior seems to corroborate this.

Just after Imogen makes the abrupt decision to travel toward Istanbul, veering away from her original destination, Adilah jots down the phone number that keeps ringing on Imogen’s phone on the windshield of the vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s also the clue Adilah appears to leave behind in the library book she calls “the book of surprises” which centers around devils and shapeshifters, a term once used to describe her.

While it seems odd that Adilah leaves behind a hand-drawn map for a suspicious man to come and collect. She hasn't made contact with anyone aside from her daughter. It's also odd that Imogen comes across a familiar book, Shakespeare’s Comedy of Twelfth Night or What You Will. Did she also leave behind or gather a clue from the library or is it all just a coincidence? Or, did she leave behind the map in Adilah's favorite book?