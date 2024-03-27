Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Is Elisabeth Moss British? Fans Are Confused After Watching 'The Veil' While Elisabeth Moss holds dual citizenship, her identity as an actor isn't confined to either of her heritages. By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 11:40 a.m. ET

Over the past two decades, Elisabeth Moss has been synonymous with some of the most compelling television dramas. She has long intrigued audiences not only with her powerful performances but also with her personal background.

However, many fans wonder if Elisabeth is British or American. Questions have surfaced numerous times throughout her career. So, we took a deep dive into her background to figure out where she's from and answer the main question on fans' minds.

So, is Elisabeth Moss British?

Elisabeth, a renowned actor celebrated for her dynamic roles in television and film, embodies a unique blend of cultural influences that enrich her craft. She was born in Los Angeles in July 1982. Born to a British father, a jazz musician and manager, and an American mother, a blues harmonica player, Elisabeth's heritage is as diverse as the characters she portrays on screen.

This duality isn't just a background detail but a defining aspect of her identity, granting her dual citizenship in both the United Kingdom and the United States, per Elisabeth's IMDb. Some of the iconic roles that Elisabeth has starred in include: Peggy Olson in Mad Men (2007–2015)

June Osborne in The Handmaid's Tale (2017–present)

Polly Clark in Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Detective Robin Griffin in Top of the Lake (2013, 2017)

Cecilia Kass in The Invisible Man (2020)

Shirley Jackson in Shirley (2020)

Becky Something in Her Smell (2018)

Sophie in The One I Love (2014)

Elisabeth has acknowledged the complexity of her identity, especially when considering roles that are typically reserved for British actors. Reflecting on her casting concerns, she once noted, "There's no way they're going to give it to this American girl, although I am half-British and I do have British citizenship," Elisabeth shared in an interview with the Independent.

Elisabeth Moss's parents have had a huge impact on her life.

Elisabeth's father, Ron Moss, passed away at the age of 79 after a brief battle with an infection, as reported by Page Six. He was more than just a musician; he managed jazz artists, contributing to the vibrant music scene. Elisabeth often spoke fondly of her father, highlighting his influence on her career and personal development. His death in January 2024 was widely reported, leaving behind a legacy of musical dedication and love for the arts that had a profound impact on his daughter's career.

Linda Moss, Elisabeth's mother, continues to perform as a blues harmonica player, showcasing her talent across various platforms. Linda isn't as well-known as her late husband, Ron, was, but she still tags along with Elisabeth to public events. The mother and daughter duo are still close. Elisabeth even thanked her mom when she accepted an Emmy for The Handmaid's Tale.