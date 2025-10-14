The Wholesome Reason Jaxson Dart Wears Eye Black on One Side The New York Giants quarterback's style is modeled after one of the biggest film franchises of all time. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 14 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some movies can inspire people to go beyond their limits. Jaxson Dart is well aware of the power of cinema, as the young New York Giants quarterback attempts to make a name for himself in the NFL. Jaxson's position with the Giants is the logical next step of the evolution that began back when he was playing for the University of South Carolina Trojans. The athlete's talent allowed him to reach the big leagues.

Article continues below advertisement

Professional athletes need to be protected from external factors that could influence their work. Eye black is designed to guard a player's eyes from the light of the sun or a stadium's powerful floodlights. Jaxson has a signature eye black look that makes him stand out from the rest of the Giants. Why does Jaxson style his eye black in such a peculiar way? Here's what we know about the interesting inspiration behind the quarterback's signature look.

What is the inspiration behind Jaxson Dart's eye black?

According to The Sporting News, Jaxson's inspiration for his eye black look is Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The look consists of a single strand of paint streaming across the player's right eye. The eye black resembles the battle scar Anakin carries in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. When Jaxson sports longer hair, his appearance resembles the former Jedi apprentice even more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Jaxson is building what could potentially become a very successful NFL career. The athlete began playing at USC, before taking a different approach to his trajectory through the Ole Miss Rebels. The University of Mississippi could be the pathway to bigger and better things. After three years of hard work, Jaxson was recruited by the New York Giants during the 2025 NFL draft.

Article continues below advertisement

The road to glory is rough, but Jaxson appears to be taking the right steps. The player joined Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks in decades to lead their teams to an opening-drive touchdown in each of their first three career starts (via NFL+). Football players can perfect their abilities over time. Jaxson is a very young quarterback, and if he plays his cards right, he could become one of the most famous players in the league.

Article continues below advertisement

Jaxson Dart's 'Star Wars' obsession could stem from his young age.

Jaxson's eye black will bring joy to any Star Wars fan who is aware of the background behind the stripe. The fact that the Giants quarterback appreciates the franchise's prequels could be related to his young age. Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith premiered in theaters in the summer of 2005. Jaxson was born on May 13, 2003 (via ESPN). The popular football player was only two years old when the galaxy far, far away returned to the big screen.

Source: Mega