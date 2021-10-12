Baseball Player Joc Pederson Has Been Wearing a Pearl Necklace on the Field — Here's Why

Baseball Player Joc Pederson Has Been Wearing a Pearl Necklace on the Field — Here's WhyBy Kori Williams
Oct. 12 2021, Published 12:43 p.m. ET
Athletes really are in a league of their own. That drive to win each game or help their team reach success is paramount, and fans love to see their faves in action. Some people have chants, good luck charms, prayers, and more that they feel have helped them get to where they are. But some players do things that leave people scratching their heads.
In late September 2021, outfielder for the Atlanta Braves Joc Pederson was seen wearing something fans, spectators, and reporters couldn't understand: a string of pearls. Since then, he's gotten a lot of questions about the necklace. But why does he wear it? Here's what we know.
Why does Joc Pederson wear pearls?
In an interview in September 2021, Joc kept his reasoning for wearing pearls a secret. "It's a mystery for everyone," he said. "They'll never know." But Joc has made comments previously saying that his decision to wear the necklace isn't a big deal.
David O'Brien of The Athletic tweeted: "When someone asked Joc Pederson about the pearl necklace this week, he said there was no story behind it, that he’s just 'a bad b---h.'”
But this handful of times are not the only instances where Joc has been asked about the pearl necklace. In an October 2021 interview with MLB, he was asked once again. "There’s not much behind [the pearl necklace]," he said. "I like it. It looks good." He also continued saying it wasn't something that was supposed to bring him all this attention. He just likes wearing it but it's "getting blown way out of proportion."
But it looks like Joc is having fun with all the attention the necklace brings him. On Oct. 11, 2021, he posted a shot of himself on the field on Instagram. You can see the pearls around his neck although he's facing away from the camera. He captioned the shot "pearl JAM."
Before the pearls, Joc regularly wore a gold chain. And no one seems to have questions about why he wore that or why he decided to make the change.
Is Joc Pederson married?
According to Martha Stewart Weddings, Joc married Kelsey Williams back in 2018 at the Villa Sevillano in Santa Barbara. The two had been friends for years before they started dating.
After the pair got engaged, they asked Kelsey's father to marry them and he agreed. The wedding wasn't huge but featured 250 guests with a live performance from John Legend.
Now, the couple has a daughter together named Poppy Jett Pederson, born in October 2018, and a son born in 2020.
In a post he wrote for The Players' Tribune, Joc said he reminds his daughter all the time to dream big and that her dreams are "limitless."