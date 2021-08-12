Yes, the Field of Dreams Is a Real Place — Where Is the Iconic Baseball Field Located?

"If you build it, he will come." Most moviegoers will know that's the famous quote from the movie Field of Dreams. The 1989 sports fantasy drama stars Kevin Costner as Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella who, after hearing a mysterious voice one night out in his cornfield saying, "If you build it, he will come," feels the need to act. Despite getting mocked for being insane, with the support of his wife, Annie (Amy Madigan), Ray turns his cornfield into a baseball field.

After, the ghost of great players like "Shoeless" Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) began to emerge from the crops on his land to play ball. Throughout the iconic film, Ray learns that the Field of Dreams is about way more than bringing out former baseball greats to play. The sows of the movie began in the mind of W. P. Kinsella when he was enrolled at the Iowa Writer's Workshop located in Iowa City.

Source: Universal Pictures

When filmmaker Phil Alden Robinson read W. P.'s book, Shoeless Joe, he fell in love with it and spent years trying to get the screenplay green-lit. When he finally got the go-ahead, during the summer of 1988, Hollywood arrived on the doorstep of Eastern Iowa to film Field of Dreams. The movie earned around $84 million at the box office and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Where exactly is the Field of Dreams located? Keep reading to find out.

Where is the famous 'Field of Dreams' field located? The Field of Dreams field that viewers see while watching the movie is located in Dyersville, Iowa. Since the film was released, Dyersville has drawn countless baseball fans from all around the world to the film site. Through the site fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com, you can make a reservation to actually spend the night in the farmhouse and take part in what is called the "Kinsella Experience." Article continues below advertisement What that consists of is a night stay in the three-bedroom house with a tour and a basket of Field of Dreams-themed gifts, and you and your guests will be greeted by the staff that runs the movie site. For an extra fee, fans can also gain exclusive access to the Field of Dreams field. You don't have to stay to get the grand tour. Fans can also make reservations for 30-minute guided tours to check out the farmhouse and a quick pit stop at the baseball field. Those who want to have the field all to themselves can rent the Field of Dreams for family gatherings, events, or hold practice. Playing catch with your kids on the actual Field of Dreams sounds like a beautiful way to honor the beloved film. Article continues below advertisement Source: Universal Pictures