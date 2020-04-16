Couple Flawlessly Recreates Iconic Movie Moments During Quarantine

What are you supposed to do when you are quarantined with your partner other than recreating classic movie scenes using everyday objects you have around your house? That's the exact question Fanni and Norbert asked themselves. The couple is holed up in their home in Pécs, Hungary, and they have been flawlessly executing iconic film scenes pretty much nonstop for the last week.

It's simultaneously impressive and adorable, which is why their efforts have gone totally viral.