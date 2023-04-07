Home > Television Source: Comedy Central Kenny Has Died Over 100 Times on 'South Park' and It Never Gets Old By Amber Belus Apr. 7 2023, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Why does Kenny always die in South Park? While we may not see too much of this in the newer episodes of the long-running Comedy Central series, this was once one of their biggest recurring themes – and now we know why the creators have moved away from this storyline in recent years.

Character Kenny has died in various tragic manners since the start of the comedic adult cartoon series, typically followed by his friend Stan yelling, "Oh my God, they killed Kenny!" and Kyle chiming in with, "You bastards!"

Why does Kenny always die in ‘South Park’?

South Park fans will recall there was a period when Kenny died in every episode and would return in the following new episode as if nothing ever happened. "He's such a prop," creator Matt Stone previously revealed via CBR. "He can't really talk." This is in reference to Kenny’s muffled voice.

According to the show’s Wiki Fandom page, the episode “Mysterion Rises” reveals the reason for Kenny’s multiple death: he comes from an immortal family. His parents were previously arrested for their involvement in the Cthulhu cult – the organization believed to be the origin of their immortality.

Kenny died “for good” on ‘South Park’ back in 2001.

In Season 5, Matt and co-creator Trey Parker became bored of the killing Kenny gag and opted to have the orange-jacket wearing fan favorite leave the series for good. In the episode “Kenny dies,” it is revealed the young boy suffers from muscular dystrophy.

“[Kenny Dies] was the one episode where [all the characters] cared [he was dying] for once,” Matt previously shared via Fortress of Solitude. After that, we said, ‘Why doesn’t he just stay dead?’ And it was like, ‘Okay, let’s just do that.’ It was that easy of a decision. I think a lot of people probably haven’t noticed. I couldn’t care less. I am so sick of that character.” Show consultant Kyle McCulloch also confirmed to VH1 back in 2003 that "Trey just got tired of fitting it in there."

Kenny always dying on ‘South Park’ made room for two more fan favorites.

As Kenny never said much during his time on the series, his recurring and eventual more permanent death cleared the stage so characters like Butters Scotch and Tweek Tweak could evolve.

Kenny’s “permanent” death on ‘South Park’ was not so permanent after all.

South Park fans know Kenny is still part of the long-running series, as he was permanently revived during the episode Red Sleigh Down – a holiday special – after his “permanent” death from muscular dystrophy. He does not pass away nearly as much in the newer episodes, but every once in a while fans are treated to what feels like old times.

How many times has Kenny died on ‘South Park’?