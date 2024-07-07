Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Mbappe's Superhero Fans Left Fans Wondering About His On-the-Field Mask “I didn’t think it was going to be, but playing with a mask is an absolute horror," he confessed after playing with it. By Alex West Jul. 7 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

French soccer player Mbappe's amazing gameplay isn't the only thing that he is recognized for. The athlete began to protect his face by adding a mask to his game-time look.

Article continues below advertisement

During games, he almost looks like a masked superhero as he secures the shield to his face which covers the surrounding parts of his eyes and the bridge of his nose.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Mbappe wear a mask?

Mbappe's mask might be cool to look at, but it also serves a very real purpose. He broke his nose in June 2024 during the nation's opening game. As a result, the mask was advised by a doctor.

Athletes take advice from doctors seriously, especially if they want to be able to return to play long-term. Not to mention, there are often safeguards in the league to make sure players comply. Mbappe was quick to listen and, when he was able to return to the field, he made the most of it.

Article continues below advertisement

During a press conference on June 30, Mbappe said, “I didn’t think it was going to be, but playing with a mask is an absolute horror. The first few days I felt like I was wearing 3-D glasses.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The masks are a standard black, but Mbappe got more fun with it. Adding in some extra team spirit off-the-field, he started to wear a mask with a French flag mask with a drawing of a rooster between his eyes. Plus, a couple of stars are placed on the red stripe, too.

Since he made the mask so recognizable, fans began to replicate it when they go to watch the games. It gives them an easy way to relate to their favorite player and also support their own country.

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, they began to see Mbappe as a hero as the mask became more of a trademark symbol. Online, fans drew him as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. The reference wasn't only about his mask.

It also referenced his birthday gift from Thaigo Silva that he received six years ago. Mbappe was gifted a Michelangelo Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles mask.

Article continues below advertisement

The soccer player loved the mask, laughing as he received it, according to a YouTube video. They quickly fastened it to his face so he could play the role. No one had any clue that, years later, a face mask would become a staple for him.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Mbappe?

Mbappe broke his nose during a game against Austria, which they ended up winning after making the only goal. Late in the game, he collided with Kevin Danso.

The athletic trainers determined it was best to take him off of the field. It was decided that the injury was too great to sort on their own, so he was taken off to a hospital.