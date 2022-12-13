Does Kylian Mbappé Have a Girlfriend? Inside the French Soccer Star's Love Life

In May 2022, Mbappé was spotted with French model Ines Rau at the Cannes Film Festival. The pair were later photographed getting cozy on a yacht, with one photo showing the soccer player carrying the model in his arms.

For those unaware, the 30-year-old French beauty made history in November 2017 by becoming the first openly transgender model to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine. She was also the first transgender Playmate of the Month.