A&E Docuseries Claims That Playboy Models Wouldn't Get Paid in Full Until Two Years After Their Shoot

While it was never really a secret that Playboy implemented some shady practices in its early days, the real extent of what the models went through is now being revealed in the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy. This multi-part series features former Playmates who recount first-hand what it was like to work for the brand under Hugh Hefner.

But how much did these models get paid to endure what they went through? Here's what we know about their contracts back then, and how they work now.