Some of the Women in 'Secrets of Playboy' Allege Hugh Hefner Engaged in Bestiality

"Nothing was going to ever be enough for him. And I realized that it didn't matter how many people you brought in — how many beautiful girls. Whatever it was, it would only satisfy him for the moment, and it would soon be over, and then you'd have to find something bigger, better, naughtier," she explains.

In the docuseries, she alleges that at one point during their relationship, she caught him masturbating the dog they got together.

"I walked in once and he was... to our dog. And I was like 'What are you doing?' And he says, 'Well dogs have needs.'" She says that she couldn't believe what she was seeing and that she never left Hefner alone with their dog again.