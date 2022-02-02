The 'Secrets of Playboy' Doc Alleges the Sinister Purpose of the Playboy Cleanup Crew

A&E's 10-part docuseries Secrets of Playboy is a chronicle of the scandalous history of Hugh Hefner and the Playboy Mansion. Was Hugh's rise to fame built on the backs of vulnerable women, or could the man be considered a feminist ally?

There's only been three episodes that have aired so far, and yet the allegations about what went down at the mansion have grown more shocking per episode. Not only did Playboy Mansion employees allegedly get multiple prescriptions of quaaludes for the Playboy Bunnies (and apparently called them "leg-spreaders"), but mysterious cleanup crews were hired to cover up sexual crimes.