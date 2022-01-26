Yes, 'Playboy' Founder Hugh Hefner Was a Dad — Meet the Hefner Children

While Hef gave off single-man vibes, he was actually married three times (although, he was said to have multiple girlfriends at all times). Putting that aside, his first wife was Mildred "Millie" Williams — and by his account, she was the first and only woman he had ever slept with at the time.

They married in 1949 prior to Hugh releasing the first Playboy issue. They welcomed daughter Christie Hefner in 1952. Three years later, they welcomed a son named David. They divorced in 1959.