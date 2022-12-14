France Soccer Team Dealing With Illness Ahead of World Cup Semifinal Match

As of this writing, multiple players for the France national soccer team are dealing with an illness.

According to The Sun, a bug has started to spread around the team. Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot were both forced to sit out of training on Dec. 13, just one day before the semifinal match against Morocco. The outlet noted Dayot has a sore throat and Adrien is feeling under the weather, adding that their availability is questionable.