Meg Ryan Walks With a Limp and She Has Incorporated That Into Her Work — Here's What We Know

Anytime we are blessed with a Meg Ryan sighting, it's always a real thrill. Many actors have been given the title America's Sweetheart, but Meg earned the heck out of it via a series of heartwarming and hilarious rom-coms. It all started with When Harry Met Sally... and continued with Sleepless in Seattle, French Kiss, and You've Got Mail.

Speaking of When Harry Met Sally..., Meg reunited with her co-star Billy Crystal for a Super Bowl commercial that ran during the 2025 game. In it, they reenacted the iconic deli scene in which Meg's character proved how easily some men can be fooled. Thankfully that wasn't the last time those two shared a screen together. They were back at the 2025 Oscars to present the award for Best Picture. While walking to the mic, Meg appeared to have a limp. What happened? Here's what we know.

Why was Meg Ryan walking with a limp at the Oscars?

Before Meg and Billy took the stage, fans noticed her limp while she was walking the red carpet. Normally this might be attributed to a tight dress or an uncomfortable pair of shoes, but it was clear Meg was struggling a bit while entering the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. There were times when she seemed to soldier through what looked like a bit of pain, but there was clearly something going on.

In her 2023 movie What Happens Later, Meg's character has a hip problem that stems from arthritis. She is limping in the film but apparently, Meg included this in the movie as she was limping in real life, per The New York Times. In what is the clearest example of art imitating life, Meg herself suffers from hip issues.

In her interview with The New York Times, we learn that Meg was moving into a home she'd been renovating in Montecito, Calif. Because she spent the morning packing, the queen of rom-coms was not feeling great. Evidently, that much physical activity involved pushing through the occasional "painful twinge." She doesn't explain why the pain is there, but it seems to be something she's been dealing with.

Why did Meg Ryan take a break from Hollywood?

Meg's 2023 return to the world of rom-coms came after a lengthy break from Hollywood, at least in that respect. Before that film, the last true rom-com the actor starred in was 2008's My Mom's New Boyfriend. She told People in October 2023 that the break was born from the fact that Meg wanted to develop other parts of her experience as a human being. This included being a mom. "It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle. And that is a great way of navigating it for me," she said.