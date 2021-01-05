Does Snapchat Keep Logging You out of Your Account? You’re Not Alone

It’s a beautiful thing when technology works the way it’s supposed to. In a perfect world, your phone would instantly sync with your Bluetooth speaker as soon as you wanted to use it, you would never hit the speakerphone button with your cheek during a call, and all of your apps would just… work. Unfortunately, as you’re undoubtedly well aware, we’re not living in a perfect world.

Recently, people have added another gripe to the very long list of technical issues they’ve been experiencing. Apparently, Snapchat keeps logging people out of their accounts! If this is happening to you, rest assured that you’re not alone. Here’s what we know about the issue (including how to fix it).

Why does my Snapchat keep logging me out?

Most Snapchat users don’t ever feel a need to log out of the app in between sessions. Signing out and signing back in every time you switch apps would be a gigantic hassle, plus you can’t receive any messages or other notifications unless you’re signed in, so there’s really no point in ever signing out. And yet, that’s exactly what’s happening to a bunch of Snapchat users lately. They open the app to see their latest Snaps, only to be greeted with the log-in screen.

But it gets worse. Some people are also finding that as soon as they log into their account (after having been mysteriously logged out of it), Snapchat logs them out again almost immediately. What’s up with that?

After a quick glance through the @snapchatsupport Twitter feed (check the replies!), it looks as though Snapchat is definitely aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix. We recommend keeping an eye on that Twitter feed for updates as it seems to be the best place to find the most up-to-date info.

In the meantime, there are a few things you can do to troubleshoot the issue. First, determine whether you are logged into Snapchat on multiple devices (like if you are switching to a new phone and are still logged in on the old one). If you are, you’ll probably want to log out of your other devices so you don’t continue getting kicked out of your account.

If you’re not logged in on multiple devices, you may want to change your account password just to be safe (though that will certainly be tricky if you can’t get into your account, we know). Now is also a good time to make sure that you have the most updated version of the app installed on your phone (and maybe turn on automatic updates if you don’t want to have to manually update the app).

There’s also a possibility that your account has been Locked by Snapchat, which means you will be unable to log in. If that’s the case, you can troubleshoot using the tips on this page from Snapchat Support.