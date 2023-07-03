Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Fashionista Alert! Here's Why Rickie Fowler Wears Orange on the Golf Course Pro golfer Rickie Fowler is hard to miss on the course, and it's all thanks to his orange ensemble. Read on to learn more about his fashion statement. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 3 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Let's face it — professional golfer Rickie Fowler is one of the most fashionable guys on the golf course. The Rocket Mortgage Classic winner has never been one to shy away from a bold look, as he frequently dons a vibrant orange monochromatic outfit on the course.

Article continues below advertisement

Wait, why does Rickie Fowler wear orange on the golf course? Keep reading to learn more about the athlete's eye-catching fashion choice. Plus, stick around to find out why he has a "P" on his hat.

Article continues below advertisement

So, why does Rickie Fowler wear orange?

Rickie insists on wearing orange during the final day of a golf tournament — but why? Well, it's a nod to his days at Oklahoma State. He previously revealed he wore orange while in school as a way to stand out from the rest.

"Obviously, not many guys wear orange, so it was a way to be my own man out there," the golfer said. "A few of my Oklahoma State teammates wore the same colors, so, at the time, it was a bit of a bonding thing. But nobody really does that on Tour. I like to think of it as my own little personal style."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "I've always enjoyed having my own sense of style; it's just a fun way to stand out. It's fun to wear what I want to wear and show off." As for what he wouldn't wear, Rickie declared that he wouldn't wear crimson or burnt orange under "any circumstances" (those are the colors of his rival schools).

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Rickie Fowler have a "P" on his hat?

As for the "P" on Rickie's hat, it stands for Puma. The multinational corporation signed the golfer in 2010, and since then, his partnership with the company has grown to him becoming a brand ambassador.

"Since turning professional, Rickie has been an exemplary ambassador for not only the Cobra and Puma brands, but also for the game of golf as a whole," Bob Philion, president of Puma North America and Cobra Puma Golf, said in 2018. "His drive and performance on the course and his engaging and genuine personality off the course has made him an absolute star in the sports world."