Why Is Afroman on Trial? Inside the Dispute Over Footage Used in a Music Video "How do you miscount $400?" By Tatayana Yomary Published March 18 2026, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you hear a story about a rapper suing law enforcement, multiple things come to mind. From abuse of force, property damage, or false arrest, the possibilities are endless. However, when the roles are reversed, it’s easy to believe that something is out of order. After all, law enforcement officials usually try their best to avoid staying out of the courtroom.

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In case you’ve been out of the loop, Afroman, aka Joseph Foreman, is currently on trial. And while there are no criminal charges on the table, the news has prompted folks to question the plaintiff's motives. So, why is Afroman on trial? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Afroman on trial?

Afroman is standing up for his freedom of speech. According to ABC7, Afroman has been on trial since Monday, March 17, 2026, since he’s being sued by Adams County Sheriff’s deputies.

Apparently, Afroman decided to use raid footage in the music video for the song, “Lemon Pound Cake.” His home was raided in August 2022 by the Adams County Sheriff's Department. As expected, the music video went viral.

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The footage shows multiple officers entering his home with rifles drawn and breaking down his door. The footage was also shared on his Instagram platform. Unfortunately, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department states that it has been subjected to death threats because of the music video going viral. In fact, ABC7 Chicago revealed that deputies say they’ve experienced “ridicule, humiliation, mental distress, and loss of reputation.”

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ABC7 shares that the Grammy-nominated rapper has opened up about the raid in a 2023 interview, saying that neighbors informed him that “the police were all over [his] property." Apparently, the police went through with the raid after obtaining a search warrant for drug trafficking and kidnapping.

Interestingly, Afroman also revealed that the deputies allegedly disconnected his surveillance footage and stole some of his money. After a Clermont County outside investigation, it was found that the Adams County Sheriff’s Department did not steal any money; the funds were simply miscounted.

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"They started investigating themselves, and they say it was simply a miscount," Afroman said, per the outlet. "How do you miscount $400?" Despite the missing finds, Afroman claims that his property sustained extensive damage during the raid. And despite the incident, Afroman never faced any criminal charges.

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What will happen if Afroman is found liable?

We have some time to go before the trial concludes. Since the civil trial has just kicked off, it’ll likely be a few weeks before arguments on both sides are heard. That said, there’s no telling how this trial will end.

Civil suits typically end with settlements, voluntary dismissals, or a summary judgment. At this time, the Adams County Sheriff Deputies are requesting profits from the music video, along with compensation for invasion of privacy.

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