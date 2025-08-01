'Sex and the City' Spinoff 'And Just Like That' Is Ending — Here's Why "And just like that … the ongoing storytelling of the 'Sex and the City' universe is coming to an end." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 1 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: HBO

When Sex and the City first hit televisions in 1998, it was both ground-breaking and heart-breaking. The series told the story of four women as they navigated life in New York City. Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Samantha Jones, and Miranda Hobbes became the relatable heroes of generations of women, even as they triumphed and blundered their way through life.

The series came to an end in 2004, with fans getting two feature films to follow up in 2004 and 2010. But that seemed like the end of it. Until: And Just Like That. The spin-off series launched in 2021, picking up where the series left off, and bringing some buzz-worthy twists and turns. Now, however, And Just Like That is coming to an end as well. Here's what we know about why the decision was made to pull the plug on the popular series.



Here's what we know about why 'And Just Like That' is ending.

In August 2025, news broke that the third season of And Just Like That would be its last. But it wasn't for anything salacious or because things were going poorly. On the contrary, producers just felt like it was a good time to end the story. Go out on a high note, as it were.

In a statement, showrunner Michael King explained, "And just like that … the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end. While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop" (via TV Insider).

The statement continued, "Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys, and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.” So, basically, they just feel like the story is done. Michael added, "SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season."

He concluded, "It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Fans have some pretty mixed feelings about the series ending: "I have to watch through my fingers."

Of course, fans might have a slightly different take on why the series ended. On TikTok, reaction videos show that not everyone was entirely on board with the wild ride that was And Just Like That.

One TikToker noted that, "I have to watch it through my fingers, the characters are shells of their former selves, and the dialogue makes me want to physically crawl out of my skin and evaporate into thin air never to be seen again." While their point may seem dramatic, they aren't alone in feeling disgruntled with the series, and yet a little sad to find it ending.

Another TikTok user noted, "Thank god, Season 3 was awful," while another mused, "They were not true to those characters at all! It’s so sad." Elsewhere, other people expressed bittersweet feelings about the series ending.

