Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Fans of 'Days of Our Lives' Can Rejoice! — The 2024 Olympics Won't Affect Them at All "No more two-week hiatus for coverage of Olympic log rolling, hatchet throwing, basket weaving or whatever!" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jul. 26 2024, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Change is hard, especially when it happens after one has grown accustomed to something for nearly six decades. In September 2022, NBC moved Days of Our Lives exclusively to Peacock from the spot it held since 1965. We get it. What better way to get subscribers for your new streaming service than to bring a flagship show like Days of our Lives on board?

Article continues below advertisement

Now that it's been nearly two years since Peacock became the new home for Days of our Lives, something could already interrupt its scheduling. You know who wouldn't stand for that? The always effervescent Kayla Brady, played by the iconic Mary Beth Evans. So, is Days of Our Lives not going to be on Peacock today? Like sands through the hourglass, here is what we know.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Days of Our Lives' not on Peacock today?

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games marks the 18th time the global athletic event has been aired on NBC. According to CNBC, the "relationship dates back to 1936, when NBC Radio covered the events," and then in 1964 they broadcast the Summer Olympics for the first time. Sadly this meant Days of Our Lives was always affected by Olympics coverage. Well, those days (of our lives) are no more!

Thankfully the shift to Peacock means Days of our Lives will continue to drop every weekday morning at 6:00 a.m. EST, per TV Shows Ace. Over on the Days of Our Lives Facebook group, fans have expressed their joy over not missing their favorite show. "Every time I think about the Olympics I'm happy Days is on Peacock," Russ McDermott. "No more two-week hiatus for coverage of Olympic log rolling, hatchet throwing, basket weaving, or whatever!"

Article continues below advertisement

Just realized this is the first Olympics since #Days moved to Peacock. If it had still been on NBC, it would have been pre-empted for 2 weeks. Thank you Peacock! — tvismyescape 📺 (@hershey_bar22) July 26, 2024