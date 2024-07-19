Home > Life Goals > Food You Won't Find Everything But the Bagel Seasoning in Korea for This Simple Reason There's a very simple — and very small — reason behind the ban. By Sara Belcher Jul. 19 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Trader Joe's

The Everything but the Bagel seasoning from Trader Joe's has a cult following, and for some people, it's a staple seasoning to keep on hand. Those who sprinkle it on just about everything like to keep a spare bottle handy — but if you're flying into Korea, it's probably best to leave it at home.

Unfortunately, the Trader Joe's seasoning blend has been banned from the country — but why are travelers finding their spice containers confiscated?

Why is Everything but the Bagel seasoning banned in Korea?

Before traveling to another country, checking that country's banned items is something that should go to the top of the to-do list (especially before packing). Everything but the Bagel seasoning containers are being confiscated at the border and in airports in Korea because poppy seeds are banned, making it an illegal item to bring into Korea.

"Please note that food products containing poppy seeds, including popular bagel sesame seasoning blends, are considered illegal in Korea," The U.S. Embassy in the Republic of Korea states on its website. "Attempting to travel into Korea with these products could result in a criminal investigation resulting in fines, entry and exit bans, or even imprisonment."

Poppy seeds have been banned in Korea because of its link to opium, a registered narcotic. Poppy seeds can be contaminated with trace amounts of opiates from other parts of the poppy flower as they're harvested, so while you won't get high from consuming Everything but the Bagel seasoning, the popular blend still goes against the country's guidelines. Travelers can face some hefty fines (or worse) for attempting to still sneak it in through their baggage.