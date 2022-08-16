TikToker Blasts Influencers Who "Gentrify" Foods, Calls out Trader Joes in Viral Parody

She finishes her video by taking a bit of the "sausage taco" and then urges her followers to "make it blow up." She then caps it off with a text overlay that states: "Brought to you by the same creators of 'spa water' and 'lentil wraps.'"

Several commenters who responded to Daniela's video enjoyed her 'Trader Jose' remark, with many of them slamming Trader Joe's for taking other nation's staples but "gentrifying" them with new names.