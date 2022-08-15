Woman Who Applied to 76 Jobs and Landed No Interviews, Blasts Hiring Processes in Viral TikTok

"Y'all. I have been off work for nine weeks. I was laid off in May, my company downsized and eliminated my position. I was completely blindsided by that I took literally one week off to be sad about my life and then I started putting in applications. In these, last eight weeks since I've been putting applications, I've put in 76 applications. For local work. Remote work. A lot of marketing, digital, social, you know where my strengths lie."