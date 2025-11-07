Why Is the Farmers’ Almanac Ending With a Goodbye After 208 Years? "Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive." By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 7 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: X/@FarmersAlmanac

When the Farmers’ Almanac announced in Nov. 2025 that its 2026 issue would be its last, longtime readers were stunned. Not to be confused with The Old Farmers' Almanac with the yellow cover that has been in print since 1792, the Maine-based Farmers' Almanac has been a staple since 1818.

It is famous for its long-range weather forecasts and old-fashioned life advice, like when to plant what crops and even what the best days to potty-train your child are. Generations have relied on it for planting tips, sunrise charts, and home remedies that blended folklore with practicality. But after more than 200 years in print, the editors say it is finally time to close the book — literally. But why is the Farmers' Almanac ending? Here's what we know.

Why is the 'Farmers' Almanac' Ending?

In a farewell message posted on the official website, the publication explained, "We’ve made the very difficult decision to write the final chapter of this historical publication." They didn't give official reasons, but instead penned a beautiful farewell note for readers to hear their heart behind the decision.

More than likely, changing reader habits and financial realities made it impossible for the niche publication to continue in an increasingly digital world. The print edition has grown more expensive to produce, and while the team embraced digital media in recent years, it never quite replaced the steady rhythm of annual sales. According to the Almanac, the decision to end the 208-year publication was made with "great appreciation and heartfelt emotions."

The digital version, website, and social media accounts will also end. Readers can purchase a copy on the official website or through Amazon through December 2025. The editors poetically ended the farewell with a beautiful note. "So go ahead — plant your peas when the daffodils bloom. Watch for a red sky at night. Tell the kids how granddad always swore by the Almanac. That’s how our story stays alive."

IMPORTANT: The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac will be our last edition ever. We are so grateful to have been part of your life. Stay tuned here for more updates. https://t.co/8CgaYuXEGh pic.twitter.com/t9rGnNj3Y5 — The Farmers' Almanac (@FarmersAlmanac) November 6, 2025 Source: X/@FarmersAlmanac

Let's take a look back at a true American tradition.

For centuries, the Farmers’ Almanac was part of everyday life. Families kept it in kitchens and barns, referencing its moon phases and gardening tables. While skeptics poked fun at its famously bold predictions, many people viewed the almanac as a comforting bridge between past and present. It blended science, superstition, and storytelling into something uniquely American. It became a ritual that outlasted wars, depressions, and digital revolutions.

Even those who didn’t follow its forecasts often remembered the bright orange cover sitting on their grandparents’ tables. It was a reminder that wisdom could come in small doses, wrapped in patience and curiosity. The magazine became a constant reminder that time-honored traditions live on through generations and are to be cherished. Over the years, it has been confused with The Old Farmers' Almanac, but the two have always been separate publications.

