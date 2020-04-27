Hearties Have Every Reason to Celebrate — Fiona Isn't Leaving the Show Just Yet

Fiona Miller (Kayla Wallace) set foot inside the small town of Hope Valley in the Season 6 premiere of When Calls the Heart, and fans were immediately smitten.

The charming telephone switchboard operator featured in some unforgettable scenes. In a previous episode, titled "Heart of a Writer," she even got behind the wheel for the first time.

However, as a fan theory has it, Fiona's time on the show could soon come to an end. We investigate: Is she leaving the show? If so, why?