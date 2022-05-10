What Happened to Harry Styles? Fans Get #FreeHarry to Trend on Twitter

Usually, when the word “free” is followed by a celebrity’s name in the form of a hashtag, it means that said A-lister is behind bars.

So naturally, when I saw #FreeHarry (referring to Harry Styles, obvi) trending on Twitter today, I knew I had to investigate. But I quickly realized that his fans weren’t rallying for his prison release (OK, phew!), but rather his independence as an artist.