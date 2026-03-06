Why Is Jayda Cheaves Leaving Social Media? The Influencer Is Focusing on Her Faith Jayda Cheaves is going on a social media hiatus. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 6 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The relationship between celebrities and social media is one that’s complicated. In some cases, celebrities make a point of avoiding social media at all costs. For others, they either utilize various platforms to build a following by regularly posting, or they toe the line, posting once every blue moon — think singer H.E.R. and Bad Bunny, for example. That said, some make it clear when they’re stepping away, and that’s the case for Jayda Cheaves, aka Jayda Wayda.

Jayda, known as an influencer, entrepreneur, and ex-girlfriend of rapper Lil Baby, is considered a social media success story. As a teenager, she used various apps to promote her businesses and has since built a lasting empire. Now, the 28-year-old has announced that she’s taking a hiatus. So, why is Jayda Cheaves leaving social media? Here’s the rundown.

Source: MEGA

Why is Jayda Cheaves leaving social media?

In a March 4, 2026, YouTube video, Jayda announced that she’s taking a social media break for Lent. “As you know, it’s the Lent season,” she says. “And this season, I wanted to be very intentional and give up things that have actually steered me away from God and getting closer to him. So what I gave up this Lent season is something that I always thought of giving up. I just wasn’t really strong enough to do it, but this year, I was like, ‘Let’s do it. So Monday through Thursday, I am not on social media, which will be considered TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.’”

She continued: “If you know, you know Snapchat pays me very well, a very cute coin, and I wanted to really fast this Lent season. So, I said. ‘OK, bet, let’s do it.’” She went on to share that she believes she is privileged enough by God to be able to “take some time off from making some money, especially if that means [she'll] be getting closer to him."

“It has allowed me to wake up, and before I touch my phone, I am touching my hands together and praying,” she said while making the prayer sign with her hands. “And honestly, just being more present overall to doing the things I actually like to do outside of doomscrolling, which is painting, cooking, and working out,” she continued.

Jayda explained that she didn’t realize how consumed she was with social media until she decided to take a step back. She said that when she returns on Fridays, she realizes that she hasn't missed anything. “I love the place that I’m in this Lent season,” she says. “ I have been reading more scripture, and I’m obsessed.”

Fans are divided over Jayda Cheaves's decision to temporarily give up social media for Lent.

As news of Jayda’s decision began to circulate online, it didn't take long for folks to share their opinions. Many fans online have congratulated her on making the move and aligning with her beliefs. “I was not expecting a video like this, but so refreshing. The real you, not the influence. Come back and talk to us again,” one person commented on YouTube. “Social media is a huge distraction and causes confusion. Great message, and I wish you well. Thank you for sharing,” another person commented on YouTube.

However, once The Shade Room obtained the video and shared it on its platform, negativity ensued. Some folks made it a point to call her out for sharing what she was giving up for Lent, while others criticized her for being performative. “Why does she gotta keep telling us? Just do it. We will see baby girl. You don’t gotta explain,” one person commented. "Fasting is sacred and for the right intention not attention," another person said.