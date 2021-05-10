Jayda Cheaves' Dating History Is Well-Known Thanks to This Rapper

Over the last few years, Jayda Cheaves has become quite the internet personality, and her high-profile dating life has certainly bolstered the celebrity status she now enjoys. Relationships aside, Jayda is a pretty bonafide star by now. With nearly 6 million followers on Instagram , she is certainly causing waves online.

So, who is Jayda dating right now, if anyone? Here's what we know about the star's current relationship status, as well as other details regarding her personal life and rise to fame.

Filled with steamy selfies and messages of self-empowerment and individualism, it's clear that Jayda is doing just fine on her own and is actually thriving with regard to her business, an online clothing boutique named AmourJayda.

Although many know Jayda thanks to her high-profile relationship with rapper Lil Baby , that has since ended and she is thoroughly enjoying the single life if her social media is any indicator of how she really feels.

The couple had just relocated from Atlanta to Los Angeles and decided to throw a welcoming party as well as a baby shower, which was all documented via Instagram . Nonetheless, things went downhill for them shortly after that.

On Feb. 18, 2019, Jayda and Lil Baby revealed that they are the proud parents of a son, Loyal Armani. The couple had been together for some time, and their on-and-off relationship was a fixture for many fans who follow the Atlanta-born artist. "This baby is perfect. Just how I imagined," Jayda wrote alongside an Instagram story post from that time.

Lil Baby allegedly cheated on Jayda with an adult actress, ending their relationship.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was accused of cheating on Jayda with adult film actress Ms. London, which effectively ended their relationship. The latter took to social media back in late November 2020 to accuse the rapper of the infidelity, saying that he offered to pay $6,000 to have sex with her.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Ms. London alleged the cheating took place, although she hesitated to mention Lil Baby by name. Regardless of that, fans quickly caught on to who she was talking about when she posted, "Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever."