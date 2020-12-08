Lil Baby Is in Hot Water After Rumors Surface He Cheated on Jayda, Again

It has to be a challenge to be in the public eye. Yes, there are great things that come from it — the financial security it often gives is a benefit. But there are also hundreds and more eyes on your every move, with some people waiting for your fall.

Sometimes, that fall is their own fault, thanks to temptations that come with fame and the rumors that follow. Fans of rapper Lil Baby are wondering if he really did cheat on Jayda Cheaves, or is this just another one of those floating rumors.

Did Lil Baby cheat on Jayda?

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, is in hot water again after rumors circulated that he cheated on Jayda Cheaves. The two have a very on-again, off-again relationship. She's appeared in several of his music videos, and the couple welcomed a child together in February 2019, a son named Loyal Armani.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: instagram

Despite having a tumultuous relationship, often related to cheating rumors, the two have always spoken highly of each other, even during "off" periods. In February 2020, Lil Baby said of Jayda, "It ain't no like, 'still together.' She my son mama, so it ain't no way we cannot be together. Even if we not in a relationship like boyfriend and girlfriend type s--t, we got a relationship because we got a kid. We got a small kid so we gotta kick it no matter what."

Article continues below advertisement

Jayda has always spoken highly of Lil Baby and has told the public that she wants everyone to stop trying to drum up drama on them. Even when they're not linked romantically, they'll always be in each other's lives. "We're also not beefing so pls stop with the negativity. It's no bad blood on my end. And the main focus right now is that we have a one year old to raise. That's it. That's all," she tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

The two have allegedly gotten back together and have been for a little while, but the latest rumor may put that in jeopardy. Days after Lil Baby celebrated his 26th birthday with Jayda, adult film actress Ms. London claimed she had a romantic night with the rapper where she was paid $16,000 to have an adult evening together.

Article continues below advertisement

Ms. London took to social media to spill details of an alleged night she had with the Atlanta native. Although she didn't name Lil Baby flat out, the tweets, which have since been deleted, did say, "Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever."

After Ms. London's tweets started to gain some social traction, Lil Baby took to Twitter to claim the adult star was only doing this for "clout." "I get it," the rapper wrote in tweets that have now been deleted. "Say Baby name get clout. Y'all need to stop the desperate s--t."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the callout, Ms. London shared screenshots of direct messages she said were from Lil Baby. In the screenshot, Lil Baby is chastising Ms. London for outing him on the timeline after he allegedly paid for an exclusive evening.

Ms London drops a screenshot DM allegedly from Lil Baby after he denied her accusations on twitter.... 👀 pic.twitter.com/C8UIiuhAYt — tiffany (@jonestiff314) December 7, 2020