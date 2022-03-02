Wondering What to Give up for Lent This Year? Don't Worry, We've Got the Answers Right Here

The internet has made it as simple as the click of a button to get virtually anything that you want to be delivered to your home within just a few days. This is a remarkable feat, but at the same time, it comes with a lot of pitfalls. We've all fallen victim to ordering things online that we don't really need, and that can often be a vicious cycle to break for shopaholics. This Lent, try limiting your shopping to only life's essentials.