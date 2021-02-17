Don't Worry, You Can Still Eat Eggs and Other Animal Byproducts During Lent

Ash Wednesday officially marks the start of the period of Lent in the church calendar, and that means a great deal for practicing members of Christian and related faiths. This introspective period in the religion's yearly cycle, which stretches to early April, is a multi-week reflection into one's individual actions leading up to the Easter holiday.

The celebration, which has been heralded as an integral part of the faith for thousands of years, has undergone a few changes throughout its existence but has largely remained at its core the same since its inception. During Lent, and particularly on the holy days within it such as Ash Wednesday, practitioners abstain from eating meat.

But, does that tradition also apply to byproducts of the animals whose meat we so often consume, such as eggs? Here's a breakdown of what you actually can and can't eat during Lent.