1c1fcf04-b58d-4b64-b5b6-0788ea8fa525-1583426965081.jpeg
Source: Getty Images

How Alex Trebek’s Religion Has Helped His Cancer Battle

By

There was an immense outpouring of love and sympathy for Alex Trebek after the beloved Jeopardy! host announced that he was battling pancreatic cancer. Now, a year after his initial announcement, Alex has provided an update as to how his fight with the disease is going. 

How is Alex doing today?

In a video update shared yesterday, the host said the just reached a milestone. "Hi, everyone. If you've got a minute I'd like to bring you up to date on my health situation,” Alex said in the video. ”The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I'm very happy to report I have just reached that marker.” 