Alex Trebek's Declining Health Seems to Be Getting Worse

Obviously, fighting off an unforgiving disease is draining, and chemotherapy is certainly no walk in the park. According to USA Today, Alex explained that some days are harder than others — there are times where he walks on stage, and he feels like he's working himself tirelessly.

"I have to push myself; I work harder than I did before, because it’s harder for me to concentrate with all the chemo and stuff. I feel dull, and I tire easily, but that’s OK," he said.