gettyimages-1184906042-1583264917872.jpg
Source: Getty

Alex Trebek's Declining Health Seems to Be Getting Worse

By

Each and every day, fans are becoming increasingly worried about longtime Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek. After the TV personality was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, went into remission, and relapsed in 2019, viewers have been particularly anxious for the 79-year-old star. And recently, it seems like his health has been declining.

In a recent episode, Alex Trebek's voice was noticeably hoarse. Is it an indication of his health getting worse more quickly than we thought?