These Easter Activities From TikTok Are Sure to Be a Hit With Your Little Ones

While Easter Sunday is known to be a huge religious holiday, it’s also a great opportunity to add a little fun to your children’s day. Over the years, Easter has become a holiday that's mostly for kids as they partake in various activities meant to be bond the entire family. And while coloring Easter eggs is an age-old tradition, there are plenty of ways to have some fun on the holiday — and TikTok is coming in major clutch.

That’s right! The social media app that’s known as the hub for everything you can imagine is home to a variety of Easter activities . And since holiday celebrations are usually centered around children, there are plenty of things that they will enjoy. So, if you're ready to create your Easter itinerary, we’ve got you covered! Keep reading for three Easter activities that will bring on the fun!

You can also create a sensory bowl with the leftover rice that the kids will love to play in. Once you color all of your eggs, carefully pour the dyed rice into a bowl to create a type of gradient. Place the eggs on top of the rice and your work is done.

To start, all you have to do is place rice into a zippered storage bag. Apply a few drops of food coloring to the rice, then place a hard-boiled egg into the bag and allow your child to shake it around. This will color the egg with a visually appealing pattern. It's also safe enough so you don't have to worry about your little ones making a mess.

While dyeing eggs in little cups of vinegar is a time-honored tradition, we found this new method while scrolling through our TikTok feed. It uses rice to add a nifty effect to the eggs.

2. Easter Bunny Line-Tracing Activity

Let's be honest: Dyeing Easter eggs is only fun for a short amount of time. And while you can definitely add painting to the mix, creating an arts and crafts activity for kids by utilizing the Easter bunny is a smart way to switch things up.

Source: TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

In this Easter activity we found on TikTok, you start by attaching three empty toilet paper rolls together with scotch tape to create a long base (you could also use a paper towel roll). Wrap a green piece of construction paper around the roll and secure it with tape. Next, have your kiddos color a picture of an Easter bunny and another picture of an Easter egg. Cut out the Easter bunny and glue it to a thin piece of green construction paper.

After that, cut out the Easter egg and glue it on the top of the green roll. Use a marker to trace a squiggly line from the egg down to the base of the green roll. Once complete, wrap the strip of paper with the bunny around the base of the roll and secure the ends with tape. Now your child can push the paper upward to make it look like the bunny is making its way to retrieve the egg.