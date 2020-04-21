Matt Bradley's Now on the Saga Because Crab Fishing Pays Well

A lot of it has to do with the nature of fishing seasons and how spots on top performing vessels go quickly. Captains need to know right away whether or not someone's in or out so they can plan their expeditions accordingly.

If you've been a longtime Deadliest Catch viewer, then you probably associate Matt Bradley with the Northwestern, an impressive fishing vessel that's brought in huge hauls of Alaskan crab, Pacific cod, and salmon. So why is he now on the Saga?

Matt Bradley from 'Deadliest Catch' initially quit fishing to help his wife but he's back now.

Matt, in an attempt to help his wife run her business, left the fishing game for good, until a less-than-ideal financial situation forced him back onto the boats. He quickly saw an open position on the Saga and decided to take it as he didn't want to lose a chance to be able to provide for his family. So now, he's teamed up with Jake and viewers at home will get to see them hopefully bring in a ton of fish and have a profitable season!

Source: Discovery Go

The news was shared on Deadliest Catch World Facebook page, along with an explanation as to why Matt "swapped" boats in the first place: "Some of you have wondered why is Matt Bradley on the SAGA here is why. Matt left the Northwestern to run his businesses with his wife. However due to things that they could not control. He had to return to the Bering Sea to make money for his family."

The post continued: "What some people don't know is your spot on a boat isn't always saved when you leave. Matt had to support his family and Jake Anderson offered him a spot on the SAGA and Matt took it. That says a lot when it comes to Jake he truly cares about his Family and Matt is part of it. I hope this info helps to answer your question."