Here's Why the Memes on Your Instagram Explore Page Were Replaced With Nature Photos

There's a chance you lost your entire Explore Page's meme collection, and if that's the case, we're sorry for your loss. While re-customizing your content, however, you can avoid content you dislike by simply opening your Instagram app, logging in, going to the Explore Feed, and tapping some type of photo you would rather not see. From there, tap the menu, and hit "See Fewer Posts Like This." From then on, you won't see that kind of content in Explore.