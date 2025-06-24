Pat McAfee Has Missed 'WWE Raw' for Several Weeks Straight, but Where Is He? Pat McAfee's absence from 'Raw' has not been explained. By Joseph Allen Published June 24 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: WWE

Over the past decade, Pat McAfee has become an increasingly important part of the sports media landscape. His ESPN show is one of the highest-rated programs on the network, and he's also one of the commentators on WWE Raw, at least most of the time.

The show, which usually airs on Monday nights, has been missing Pat for much of June, which has led many fans of the show to wonder where the former NFL kicker is. Here's what we know.



Why is Pat McAfee not on 'Raw'?

Pat's absence from Raw has lasted for much of the month of June, but we don't have any idea when he might be back on the show. Corey Graves has filled in for him the last two weeks, and Pat has not explained his absence. Notably, Pat is still maintaining his other media duties, including hosting his ESPN show, so it's a complete mystery why he's not part of Raw lineup at the moment.

Although Pat's absence is confusing to some, for others, it seems to have come as something of a relief. "Corey Graves crushed it at Worlds Collide, then tweeted about how it reminded him why he loves wrestling," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Because of his performance there, I truly believe WWE gave him a second chance by putting him on Raw while Pat McAfee is on leave, instead of Wade Barrett, who has also been excellent."

"We don’t know why McAfee’s been ‘off’ ahead of his usual football season break, but the continued use of Graves would seem to confirm rumors he’s back in management’s good graces after his unapproved work/shoot angle earlier this year," another person wrote. So, while the mystery around McAfee's absence appears to be unsolved, it's clear that some people are happy to have Corey subbing in for him.

Corey Graves once again filling in for Pat McAfee on tonight's Raw pic.twitter.com/ztNVSkKcfc — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 24, 2025

Pat McAfee usually takes about half of the year off.

It's not uncommon for Pat to take time away from Raw, but his time away doesn't usually start until the college and pro football seasons are underway in August. In fact, he usually takes about half the year off, but it's uncommon for him to be taking time off in June. While we don't know why he's off for certain, it's noteworthy that his time away from the show has corresponded with the Indianapolis Pacers making a run to the NBA Finals.

Indianapolis is Pat's adopted hometown, so it's possible that he wanted to be locked into those games while the series was still going, and that he'll be back in the commentator's booth now that the series is over.