Stephanie Ruhle Is Leaving 'The 11th Hour' but She Isn't Going Very Far She joined 'The 11th Hour' as a permanent anchor in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Updated May 20 2026, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When MSNBC became MS NOW, longtime viewers expected some major changes, including which shows would be on the network and which anchors would be there to deliver the news. But when Stephanie Ruhle was announced to be exiting The 11th Hour, viewers wanted to know why, and what it means for her future on MS NOW.

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Although some viewers noted the change in May 2026, the network actually announced plans for the overhaul in March 2026. The change was planned for June 2026, with Stephanie leaving The 11th Hour and moving on to another show on NS NOW. Still, those who watched her for years want to know why she's leaving and where to watch her next.

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Why is Stephanie Ruhle leaving 'The 11th Hour'?

In March 2026, Deadline reported that there were plans at the time for Stephanie to leave the late evening news show and instead host a news show in the morning hours. The reason behind the change has to do with NS NOW's new network and the changing of roles to accommodate more anchors and journalists.

MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler said in a memo, per Deadline, "In most cases, comparable opportunities will be available to employees as these changes take shape. Overall, we expect to have more people working at MS NOW by the end of 2026 than we do today."

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Amid plans to ramp up daytime news, Stephanie was moved to a new morning news show called Money, Power, Politics With Stephanie Ruhle. It airs weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. EST on MS NOW. TV Insider reported that a press release from the network explained that Stephanie's new show features some of the same types of news stories as The 11th Hour, along with commentary from guests.

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Stephanie Ruhle also hosts 'The 11th Hour' podcast.

There's no official word on what happens to The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle podcast now that Stephanie is no longer part of the on-air show. The podcast features 40-minute episodes about world news and politics, and it's like a shortened version of the MS NOW show. It's possible that Stephanie could continue to host the podcast, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Big changes coming to MS NOW:



*Morning Joe will return to 3 hours, down from 4.

*Ali Velshi takes over The 11th Hour.

*New daytime shows for Stephanie Ruhle, Alicia Menendez.

*Chris Hayes returns to hosting Mondays at 8.



More: — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) March 18, 2026

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Who replaced Stephanie Ruhle on 'The 11th Hour'?

Before Stephanie joined The 11th Hour as a full-time host in January 2022, Brian Williams led the show as its first anchor. He was the star of the news program for five years before Stephanie took over. Now, Ali Velshi, who was once on his own weekend show, will take over The 11th Hour. For some viewers, it makes sense.