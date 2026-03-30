Peter Alexander Leaves the 'TODAY' Show After Nearly Eight Years of Hosting — Why? "After 22 years, I am signing off from 'NBC News' and the 'TODAY' Show." By Jennifer Farrington Updated March 30 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: NBC

On March 28, 2026, American journalist Peter Alexander, 49, delivered some devastating news to fans both on-air and via Instagram — he’s leaving the TODAY show and NBC News after 22 years. It’s a hard pill for many to swallow, but some are having trouble getting it down simply because they can’t understand why someone would walk away from the network despite his tenure there.

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For context, Peter joined NBC News in 2004, and it wasn’t until 2018 that he took on the role as TODAY show co-host for the Saturday segment, a position he has held ever since. While Peter may be ending his time with NBC News and TODAY, he’s not disappearing from television; he’s actually taking on a new role. Keep scrolling for all the details!

Why is Peter Alexander leaving the 'TODAY' show?

Peter Alexander announced on March 28, 2026, that he’s leaving the TODAY show and NBC News so he can spend more time with his two daughters — and because he’s ready for a new challenge. Peter shares daughters Ava, 12, and Emma, 10, with his wife, Alison Starling, and they live in Washington, D.C., per TODAY.

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However, TODAY broadcasts from 30 Rock’s Studio 1A in New York City, which requires Peter to spend a considerable amount of time away from his girls, which is something he’s looking to change. “I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years,” Peter explained on-air.

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“So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me. … I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives,” he added. Peter also shared that he’s looking to “challenge himself with something new,” and it would appear he’s already found that challenge in the form of a new role.

Over the course of his time at NBC News, Peter has formed strong bonds with other journalists and news anchors, calling his colleagues his “closest friends.” He also wrote in an Instagram post announcing his departure, “It’s hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I’ve had my own family. Studio 1A, being right here, with this team and with all the folks you don’t see on TV, this is literally my happy place.”

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Clearly, Peter will be missed by many, as his post garnered over 39,000 likes in just two days and prompted comments from Savannah Guthrie, who wrote, “A great colleague, a better friend. We love you, Peter.” Sheinelle Jones also chimed in with, “We love you! I second Savannah — you’re a rock star journalist.” Now that we know why Peter is departing TODAY, what’s next for the journalist?

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Peter Alexander has already found himself a new network after leaving the ‘TODAY’ show.

Two days after announcing he’d be leaving NBC and the TODAY show, Peter revealed via Instagram that he’s found a new network to call home — MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC.