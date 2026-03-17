'TODAY' Show Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer Has Opened up About Dating After Her Separation "If something happens, I'm open to it." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 17 2026, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dylandreyernbc

In 2025, TODAY show co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer revealed publicly that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had separated. Now, fans want to know if the on-air anchor is dating anyone. Although it doesn't look like Dylan is officially divorced from her now-estranged husband, they have made no public moves to rekindle their relationship, and Dylan has spoken out about potentially dating.

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Dylan and Brian got married in 2012, and they have three kids together. They met in 2010 at the Boston news station WHDH, an NBC affiliate. Dylan was a meteorologist, and Brian was a technician for the studio. They got engaged a year later. More than 10 years after they were married, the couple called it quits, and now, Dylan is apparently ready for what comes next.

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Is Dylan Dreyer dating again?

Dylan hasn't gone public with a new beau on Instagram, and when she is ready to, she might prefer to keep things a little private, given her role on the TODAY show. That's not to say she isn't ready for a new man in her life, though. She spoke to HELLO! in January 2026 about dating again, almost a year after she separated from her husband.

"I would say I'm open to it," Dylan told the outlet. "I don't know how to do it. It's been a long time, and my focus is on the kids and the family. So if something were to happen organically and it's easy, you know, but I'm not searching for it. If something happens, I'm open to it." Although Dylan has not shared whether she and Brian are officially and legally divorced, they do seem to have permanently parted ways.

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In November 2025, months after their separation announcement, Realtor.com reported that the couple sold their apartment in New York City. They previously listed the home before their split, and later, it sold for a reported $1.8 million. Per Realtor.com, that means Dylan and her ex took a $500,000 loss to get the lavish two-bedroom home off their hands.

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Why did 'TODAY' show's Dylan Dreyer get divorced?

In July 2025, Dylan posted a statement on Instagram to announce her separation from Brian. She wrote that they made the decision to separate but "remain the closest of friends." She also wrote that they planned to co-parent their three sons together and that she and Brian still love and respect each other.

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In November 2025, Dylan spoke about her split on the TODAY show for the first time. She said that, for her and Brian, there were some issues they couldn't fix as a married couple. They decided to separate but remain a united front for their boys, which includes getting together as a family unit, even if Dylan and Brian are still separated.