When Will Savannah Guthrie Return to the 'Today' Show? An Exact Date Is Unclear Little is known about Savannah Guthrie's 'TODAY' show return. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 12 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s been nearly six weeks since the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mom of the TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie. As the world continues to have endless questions about the circumstances of the incident, many are wondering how the family is coping. Between balancing day-to-day life and still pursuing answers to find Nancy, it’s a lot for anyone to handle.

Article continues below advertisement

Law enforcement is continuing its investigation in hopes of reuniting Nancy with the family. That said, as time wanes, many are wondering if Savannah will consider returning to her coveted seat. So, when will Savannah Guthrie return to the TODAY show? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When will Savannah Guthrie return to the ‘TODAY’ show?

Unfortunately, TODAY revealed that there is no set date for Savannah’s return. The news comes nearly a week after the 54-year-old visited colleagues at the studio in Rockefeller Center on March 5.

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she told her colleagues. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah also took the moment to thank the staff and crew for all of their support, and for “caring about [her] mom as much as [she] does.” During her visit, she voiced her interest in returning, but didn't give colleagues a date.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have every intention of coming back,” she told her colleagues. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.” The outlet reports that after Dylan Dreyer led the team in prayer, Savannah embraced her colleagues.

“It felt like the right moment for all of us,” she said. “We all feel so helpless during this situation. When I feel helpless, I pray, and we talk about how the TODAY show is a family. And here we were, each of us praying individually — why not hold hands and send up one big prayer to God? Let’s ask for a miracle."

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie’s last appearance on the show was in mid-February.

Although the TODAY show team has done an amazing job during Savannah’s absence, fans miss seeing her alongside her colleagues.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah last appeared on the show on Feb. 18, 2026, just two days before her mother’s disappearance. Since then, former TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah.

Article continues below advertisement

And while fans believed Hoda’s return might be more permanent, the 61-year-old has not deviated from her to spend more time with family and focus on her wellness brand. She’s simply filling in to help out the team.