Steve Doocy Is Noticeably Absent From 'Fox & Friends' — When Will He Be Back?

Since its inception, political commentator and TV host Steve Doocy has co-hosted Fox News' morning talk show, Fox & Friends. As a familiar face on the news program and a prominent figure on the network, Steve's absence doesn't go unnoticed and often causes a stir among viewers.

As of late February 2025, Steve Doocy has been MIA from his usual spot. Fans quickly took notice and began urging him to return. So, why is Steve Doocy not on Fox & Friends? Here's everything we know so far.

Why is Steve Doocy not on 'Fox & Friends'?

At the time of writing, the reason behind Steve Doocy's absence from Fox & Friends remains unclear. Neither the network nor Steve himself has made any public statements regarding his absence, leaving plenty of fans to speculate.

While there hasn't been an official explanation yet, we are going to keep a close watch on the unexpected situation. Should either Fox News or Steve Doocy provide an update or make any comments about his return, we'll be sure to relay the information to you as soon as it becomes available.

For now, though, Steve may be simply taking some time off to focus on personal matters, such as spending time with family or pursuing other activities. Of course, this is all speculation at this point, but considering that most full-time workers are entitled to paid time off, it's entirely plausible that Steve is just making use of some well-earned time away from work for the time being.

How much does Steve Doocy make at Fox News?

For those unaware, Steve Doocy has had an incredibly successful and long-standing career with Fox News, having joined the network all the way back in 1996. Since then, he has been a central figure, particularly as a co-host of Fox & Friends, a position he's held since the show's debut.

This remarkable career has clearly paid off, as evidenced by his impressive net worth, which is reportedly around $11 million. His financial success is not surprising, given his decades of work with the network. In addition to his net worth, Steve's annual salary is estimated to be around $4 million. This figure likely includes compensation for his role on Fox & Friends as well as any other separate projects, appearances, and endeavors he's involved in with the popular network.

But considering Steve's pivotal role at Fox News, particularly as one of the longest-serving co-hosts of Fox & Friends, some might find his salary a bit surprising. It could be argued that such a long tenure, combined with his widespread recognition, would typically warrant a higher salary. But perhaps, for Steve, the amount is more than enough, or maybe he's just content with the compensation he receives.