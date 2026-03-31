Why Taylor Swift Is Being Sued, and Why This Case Could Get Messy Taylor's Showgirl era dominated charts, but a lawsuit claims the name behind it may not be entirely original. By Darrell Marrow Published March 31 2026, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Nearly a year after releasing "The Life of a Showgirl," Taylor Swift is now facing a lawsuit. The album opened with 4 million album-equivalent units in the U.S. during its first week, including 3,479,500 pure album sales and more than 680 million streams, according to Forbes. Globally, the album cleared 5.5 million units in its debut frame, earning the biggest opening week in modern music history and surpassing "25" by Adele.

Article continues below advertisement

The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming Taylor’s 15th chart-topper — the most for any solo artist. It held the top spot for 12 weeks and went on to finish 2025 as the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 year-end chart. Now, that success is getting overshadowed. A woman claims "LOASG" steps too close to her long-running trademarked brand.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Taylor Swift being sued?

Maren Wade, a performer and writer, filed the lawsuit. She says she has used her branding since 2014 for a column, live shows, and other entertainment work, according to Reuters. In a complaint filed in California federal court, Maren accuses Taylor, Universal Music Group, and Bravado of trademark infringement, false designation, and unfair competition.

Maren argues that "The Life of a Showgirl" is being used not just as an album name, but as a broader commercial label on merch and retail items, including products like candles, tumblers, and hairbrushes. The complaint says Taylor’s team used the phrase as a source-identifying mark, which is a big reason this landed in trademark court.

Article continues below advertisement

Maren says that Taylor’s title is too similar to her registered mark and could confuse consumers. The complaint says the two phrases are “confusingly similar” and alleges that customers could wrongly assume Maren’s brand is connected to Taylor or, worse, that Maren copied the singer after Taylor’s album blew up. The filing also says the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had already refused an application for "The Life of a Showgirl" because of a likelihood of confusion with Maren’s mark, yet the branding allegedly kept expanding anyway.

That last part is a key piece of the case. Maren’s complaint says Taylor’s side “continued to expand their use after the USPTO refused their application,” and Maren’s lawyer, Jaymie Parkinnen, has suggested that the dispute is warranted as it's from a smaller creator trying to protect work she spent years building. “A solo performer who spent 12 years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along,” Jaymie told The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Has Taylor Swift responded to the lawsuit?

As for whether Taylor’s team has responded, she hasn't, at least not publicly. Representatives for Taylor and Universal Music Group did not immediately comment on the lawsuit. So right now, the loudest voice in the record is the plaintiff’s.