Why Is The 'Backrooms' Movie Rated R? Fans Question the Intensity The 'Backrooms' movie is rated R for violent content and bloody images, but fans are not sure what to expect. By Amy Coleman Published May 13 2026, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Kane Pixels

Popular YouTube series The Backrooms built its reputation on quiet tension and unsettling spaces, not graphic horror or explicit content. That is part of why the movie’s official rating has caught so much attention from fans.

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So why is the Backrooms movie rated R? The official reason is now confirmed, but the reaction has been mixed, especially since the film has not been released yet and the original series took a very different approach to horror. Here's what you need to know if you're planning to see the movie.

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Why is the 'Backrooms' movie rated R? The official rating includes language and violent content.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the film received an R rating from the MPA for “language and some violent content/bloody images.” That full description adds an important detail. While earlier reports focused on violence, the inclusion of language suggests the rating is not based on a single factor. Even so, the wording still leaves a lot unclear. The rating confirms the presence of violent imagery, but it does not indicate how often those moments appear or how graphic they are.

The Backrooms originated from videos created by Kane Parsons, which first debuted in 2022 on YouTube and have since gained more than 190 million views. The film adaptation, which marks Kane's feature directorial debut, is backed by A24 and releases May 29, 2026. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass, signaling a much larger-scale production than the original series.

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The rating still leaves major questions. An R rating can apply to a wide range of content, from a few intense scenes to a consistently graphic experience. At this point, the only confirmed details are the presence of language and some violent or bloody imagery. There is no official information about how extreme those elements are or whether other content contributed to the rating. That uncertainty is why the rating has become such a big topic of discussion ahead of the film’s release.

“Horror stripped to its essentials: a hallway, a door, knowing that you will go through it.” From director Kane Parsons, BACKROOMS opens in theaters everywhere May 29. pic.twitter.com/rVYVyPlEhK — A24 (@A24) May 13, 2026 Source: X/@A24

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Fans are reacting to the R rating with a mix of excitement and concern.

A Reddit thread of the reactions is mixed. Some are excited that the R rating means the film will not be made to fit into a PG or PG-13 rating. Others are more cautious, pointing out that the original appeal came from its subtle style rather than strong gore. There is also a practical concern. Because the original series attracted a younger audience online, some viewers may not be able to watch the film in theaters due to the rating. Reddit user Switchback_Tsar commented on the gore concern.

They wrote, "I'm kinda hoping it's more on the psychological side, I'm not a big fan of gore." Reddit user photogrammetery said, "On one hand, it’s great that the creative vision isn’t being held back for wider audiences, but on the other hand, how the hell am I gonna explain to my parents that I want to go see an R-rated film with my friends for my birthday lol." While another spoke up, "Definitely prefer a more mature tone. Honestly, first movie I’ve really been excited about in years."

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